Healthcare ‘Now is not the time’: WHO responds to Trump’s threat to cut funding Updated : April 08, 2020 07:17 PM IST President Trump said Tuesday he wants to put U.S. contributions on hold to the Geneva-based organization, saying the body had given bad advice during the outbreak. The U.S. is the biggest donor to the WHO, with contributions exceeding $400 million in 2019, according to Reuters. Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior advisor to the WHO’s director-general, also defended the organization against comments from Trump that the body is “China-centric.”