Now call 1075 to book COVID-19 vaccination slots in rural areas
Updated : May 28, 2021 20:52:14 IST
All common service centers are partnering with the National Health Authority to register and book slots for vaccination in rural areas
"To ensure that system is inclusive, we've opened a 1075 call center where one can call and book appointments," Sharma said.
As per data issued by the Centre, nearly 20.54 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered as of May 28.
Published : May 28, 2021 08:52 PM IST