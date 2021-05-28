Now call 1075 to book COVID-19 vaccination slots in rural areas

In order to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in rural areas, the Central government has launched the 1075 helpline on which now anyone can call and book an appointment.

The idea is to ensure the system is inclusive. All common service centers are partnering with the National Health Authority to register and book slots for vaccination in rural areas, according to RS Sharma, head of NHA.

"To ensure that system is inclusive, we've opened a 1075 call center where one can call and book appointments. All common service centers partnering with us to register/book slots for vaccination in rural areas," said Sharma speaking to ANI.

Also read: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines: Know what experts say

According to the data by the NHA, half the populations who are getting vaccinated in rural areas are in the age group of 45 plus and most of them follow walk-in registrations. The problem is in the 18-45 age groups who are unable to get vaccinated due to low supplies.

Commenting on allegations of VVIPs getting vaccines on a priority, Sharma said, "The system is transparent. Whether it is a VVIP or a normal citizen, each one is looking at the same data of vacancies for vaccination. This gives people confidence that the system is not providing any prioritization to anybody."

Regarding the allegations of people in the rural areas being left out, Sharma made it clear the district officers, district collectors, staff of Primary Health Centres, ASHA, volunteers and others are creating awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated and assisting them where possible. “It is untrue that the rural people are being left out," he added.

Also read: Home Ministry warns against sharing vaccination certificate online; here's why

According to a recent report in The Hindu, only an estimated 12-15 percent of the inhabitants in rural and semi-rural areas have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 14.