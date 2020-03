With the increasing focus on personal hygiene, India's hand sanitiser market is set to explode. Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved and CHIK manufacturer CavinKare are the two new challengers in this category.

While Patanjali Ayurved is using its herbal proposition to pitch the product to consumers, CavinKare is pulling at the affordability tag.

Patanjali Ayurved has said that it's hand sanitiser has "the goodness of herbs." It is also actively promoting its herbal anti-bacterial handwash to spread the message of personal hygiene.

CavinKare that manufactures Nyle and CHIK brands has decided to go after the Re 1 price point. "CHIK presents hand sanitizer also in 2 ml sachet starting at Re 1 which can be used atleast twice," CavinKare said in a statement. Other short of stock keeping units or SKUs such as 10 ml, 50 ml, 90 ml, 400 ml, 800 ml and five litre packs are also available.