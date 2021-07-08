Now book a COVID-19 vaccine slot on Vodafone Idea app

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced the integration of CoWin platform on the Vi App to help customers find COVID-19 vaccine slots availability.
The customers can set notification alerts and also search for available vaccine slots near them. Vi customers can also filter their search by age group, vaccine names such as Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V. Even the dose, paid/free and other details can be accessed with ease.
Vi users using the app can book the vaccine slot in three easy steps:
Vi App is the latest to join the bandwagon of integrating to the CoWin app. Other companies such as Paytm and fitness app Healthifyme have already integrated after the centre allowed third-party applications to offer directly to customers (B2C) or to private vaccination centres (B2B).
The centre had laid down rules stating new third-party apps that integrate the CoWIN API will still be using the existing server used by the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.