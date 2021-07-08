Now book a COVID-19 vaccine slot on Vodafone Idea app

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced the integration of CoWin platform on the Vi App to help customers find COVID-19 vaccine slots availability.

The customers can set notification alerts and also search for available vaccine slots near them. Vi customers can also filter their search by age group, vaccine names such as Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V. Even the dose, paid/free and other details can be accessed with ease.

Vi users using the app can book the vaccine slot in three easy steps:

Click on Get Yourself Vaccinated Today option

Search for vaccine slots or set notification alerts.

Once set, users will be directed to the CoWin portal to complete the process.

As it is mandatory to register oneself on the app, any Vi customer post-registration can set the notification alert. This service is available to both prepaid and post-paid customers of Vodafone Idea.

Vi App is the latest to join the bandwagon of integrating to the CoWin app. Other companies such as Paytm and fitness app Healthifyme have already integrated after the centre allowed third-party applications to offer directly to customers (B2C) or to private vaccination centres (B2B).

The centre had laid down rules stating new third-party apps that integrate the CoWIN API will still be using the existing server used by the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app.

For one to register, either Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID is needed.