Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine gets EUA in India for adolescents

Novavax said on Tuesday that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country.

Novavax had last week announced that its COVID-19 vaccine proved safe and effective in a study of 12- to 17-year-olds. Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine -- a different type than the most widely used shots -- thats a late arrival to the COVID-19 arsenal.

Its shots have been cleared for use in adults by regulators in Britain, Europe and the World Health Organization, and are under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The latest study enrolled 2,247 US kids aged 12 to 17 last summer and found the two-dose vaccine was 80 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection. The study was taken when the delta variant was circulating. The company said six vaccine recipients developed mild COVID-19 compared to 14 kids who received dummy shots. There were no serious infections.

The Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus , mixed with an immune-boosting chemical. That's similar to shots used for years against other diseases such as hepatitis B.

With inputs from Agenies