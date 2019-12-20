Novartis plans to give away world's costliest therapy to some patients
Updated : December 20, 2019 02:30 PM IST
Zolgensma, with sales of $175 million through September, won US approval in May and has been touted as potentially curative for babies treated before symptoms begin.
The programme applies to countries where the medicine is not yet approved for the rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 10,000 live births.
Roche's programme for risdiplam, the price of which has not been disclosed, would initially target patients with type 1 SMA, the most severe form.
