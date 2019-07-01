Healthcare
Novartis introduces 26-week paid parental leave for both men and women
Updated : July 01, 2019 05:58 PM IST
The new parental leave policy that took effect today applies to both birthing and non-birthing parents in the case of birth, adoption and surrogacy.
Non-birthing parents will be allowed to take leave in one go or two tranches of 13 weeks each within a year of birth / adoption / surrogacy of their new child.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more