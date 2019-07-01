Novartis introduces 26-week paid parental leave for both men and women

Drug maker Novartis has announced a new parental leave policy that allows 26-week paid leave for its male and female employees, endorsing the importance of family time.

The new parental leave policy came into force today. The policy applies to both birthing and non-birthing parents in the case of birth, adoption and surrogacy.

The policy is applicable with retrospective effect to employees who became parents on or after January 30, 2019. In case both parents work with Novartis, both will be entitled to 26 weeks' leave, the said in a statement.

Non-birthing parents will be allowed to take leave in one go or two tranches of 13 weeks each within a year of birth/adoption/surrogacy of their new child.

“Our parental leave policy is a symbol of equality for all new parents in the company, offering choice and giving both parents precious time to spend bonding with their new baby. Becoming a parent is a life-changing event and we want our people to cherish the experience. We believe that this move will enrich the workplace and foster a more inclusive culture in the organisation,” says Sanjay Murdeshwar, Country President, Novartis in India.

The Novartis policy said that the first employees to avail this opportunity are expected to resume work in January 2020 and the company will offer coaching to associates going on leave.