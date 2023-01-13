Price of Novartis cardiac drug likely to see a sharp fall next week

Experts anticipate as many as 20 companies to start selling the generic version of the drug next week. The price of the drug could move lower in case there is heavy competition.

The price of a top-selling cardiac drug by Novartis is set to get cheaper in India. The Delhi High Court upheld a writ petition by pharma company Natco which stayed the patent granted to Novartis for its drug branded as Vymada in India and Entresto internationally. With this court order, all companies can launch the generic version of the drug next week (January 16).

The molecule of the drug is Sacubitril Valsartan. It is indicated for heart failure. Today, heart failure is expected to be the cause of 1.8 million hospitalisations in the country every year. India, in fact, is expected to be among the highest spenders on heart failure, shelling out the most amongst South Asian countries, with an estimated expenditure of $1,186 million.

The market size of Saccubutril Valsartan is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore. It is estimated to be growing at over 30 percent (plus compound annual growth rate (CAGR)). It is expected to be one of the fastest-growing molecules in the cardiology segment. The molecule is patented by Novartis AG, Switzerland. Besides the innovator, Novartis, around four companies are selling different versions of the drug in the Indian market.

For example, JB Chemicals had earlier this year bought the Azmarda brand, which is in the top 300 brands in India - generating around Rs 80 crore of sales, for Rs 246 crore from Novartis. Dr Reddys, at the same time, paid Rs 456 crore to Novartis for the Cadmus brand, generating over Rs 130 crore in sales. Both these brands, Azmarda and Cidmus, are different brands by Novartis of the same molecule – Saccubutril Valsartan.

Price-wise, the 50 mg drug was available at around Rs 78 per tablet until December last year when JB Chemicals slashed prices of its brand Azmarda by about 50 percent. JB Chemicals drug is now available at Rs 39.6 per tablet. The cost of treatment as a whole was reduced to a little over Rs 2,000 from over Rs 4,000.

Hence, the cost of treatment is expected to reduce further once generic competition enters post-January 16. Experts anticipate as many as 20 companies to start selling the generic version of the drug next week. The drug price could move lower in case there is heavy competition.