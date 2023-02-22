Novartis wants to be the lead partner in India's battle against cancer: Exclusive

Novartis CEO Narasimhan also spoke about Novartis' long history of investing in tropical diseases during the exclusive interview.

Global drugmaker Novartis is looking for ways to be one of India's lead partners in the battle against Cancer.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said that this is one of the company's area of interest. He highlighted the extensive work the company has done towards diseases like Leprosy, Malaria, Sickle Cell Disease, and diseases that affect the broader range of the Indian population.

Deaths due to cancer in India increased to around 8.8 lakh in 2022 from 7.9 lakh in 2021 and 7.7 lakh in 2020, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that was presented in Parliament.

The data further suggests that the incidence of all cancers is estimated to rise to 15.7 lakh by 2025.

According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the gene is widespread in many tribal groups in India. India is also among the three countries that carry nearly 90 percent of the world's Sickle Cell Disease population.

Sickle Cell anemia also found mention in the finance minister's budget speech this year, with the government announcing plans to eliminate the disease by 2047.

Narasimhan spoke about the lack of investments towards addressing these challenges. "Even on issues like malaria, I think the concern has been that not enough R&D dollars are going into addressing some of these high disease burden challenges," he said. He also spoke about Novartis' long history of investing in tropical diseases.

Novartis recently committed $250 million to continue to invest in research at the Kigali declaration in Rwanda, hosted by a range of global leaders. The company is also the pioneer to a drug called Coartem, which is one of the most widely used anti-malarial drug in the world.

"Going forward, we have a dedicated R&D center, we are working on novel anti-malarial clinical trials in Africa and India with the idea to get even better treatments for patients with malaria," Narasimhan said.