The three major areas where Novartis wants to reform in the US market: Exclusive

The US market is the most dynamic healthcare market in the world and extraordinarily complex too, according to Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, who said this in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18.

Narasimhan highlighted three areas where the company needs to reform within the US business, which is the biggest contributor to the company's topline.

For 2022, the US business contributed nearly 35 percent of Novartis' overall revenue of over $50 billion.

One of the areas highlighted by Narasimhan is a recent legislation passed by the administration, which, according to him has damaging provisions with respect to innovation. "I think it penalises certain types of innovation, small molecule drugs, we need to correct that policy environment," he said.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August last year requires drug manufacturers to pay a rebate to the Federal government is the prices for single-source drugs and biologicals increase faster than the rate of inflation.

Narasimhan also spoke about the US having a "very complex reimbursement framework." The Pharmacy Benefit Managers is a third-party administrator of a prescription drug program that is responsible for processing and paying prescription drug claims.

Additionally, they also negotiate discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers, contract with pharmacies and develop and maintain the drug formulary. "This is very challenging, I think, in the long run for innovative insurance-based companies. So we need to get to a better place and how we manage pharmacy benefit managers and the reimbursement environment," Narasimhan said.

Lastly, the Novartis CEO spoke about getting into a different narrative in the US, where drugs are priced based on the value they create based on the patient. "So we need to win that narrative battle to really ensure we sustain the US market as the leading market in the world," Narasimhan said.