Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said in a tweet on Monday that it is not possible to ramp up vaccine production overnight as there is specialised process involved in vaccine manufacturing. He stressed on the importance of sharing correct information with the public and said that India's population is huge and producing enough doses for every adult is not an easy job.

"Amongst multiple reports it is important that correct information be shared with the public," tweeted Poonawalla sharing a statement to clear the air.

“….Vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process, it is therefore not possible to ramp up production overnight. We also need to understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task. Even the most advanced countries and companies are struggling in relatively smaller populations," the statement from Poonawalla read.

He pointed out that SII has supplied over 15 crore doses so far from the total orders of 26 crore doses received. He added that his company had received Rs 1,732.50 crore from the government for new tranches of 11 crore doses.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is producing 'Covishield' – the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently the Union Home Ministry had issued an order on April 28 to provide 'Y' category security across India to Poonawalla.