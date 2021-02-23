Not just Maharashtra, 7 other states see surge in COVID cases

Health experts have sounded an alarm following a major spurt in Maharashtra's COVID-19 infections since last week. But it is not the only state to be grappling with a suddenly higher caseload.

According to government figures, 16 out of the 36 Indian states have witnessed a spike in cases in the past week with the situation demanding thorough monitoring in at least seven states/union territories.

While Maharashtra has seen an 81 percent surge over the previous week, Madhya Pradesh posted a 43 percent rise followed by Punjab (31 percent), Jammu & Kashmir (22 percent), Chhattisgarh (13 percent) and Haryana (11 percent).

Cases in Chandigarh have increased by 43 percent although the number of positive cases is low at 187. Other states that have seen moderate spike are Karnataka (4.6 percent) and Gujarat (4 percent), but have logged a considerably high number of cases. The former recorded 2,879 new cases in the February 15 to 21 week, the fourth highest in the country after Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In the same week, the case count in Gujarat was 1,860. Delhi posted a 4.7 percent rise in infections. I in sheer numbers, cases in the national capital are not alarmingly high — 954 during last week.

Overall, India added 10,570 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, indicating a possible second wave of the pandemic in the country. This number was the highest for a Monday in the past six weeks. Cases generally dip on Mondays considering a slump in testing over the weekend.

As far as the seven-day rolling average of India’s daily cases is concerned, the figure increased for the eighth consecutive day, to touch 12,981. The index had fallen to 11,428 on February 10, but has been on the upsurge since February 14.

The only silver lining, however, is that the country has been successful in keeping the fatalities in check. On Monday, only 77 fatalities were recorded across the country, which is the lowest single-day toll since May 3, 2020.

In a slight relief, Maharashtra and its capital, Mumbai, saw a marginal dip in cases on Monday although officials attributed it to low testing on Sunday. The state logged 5,210 positive cases and 18 deaths on the first day of this week, pushing up the tally to 21,06,094 and the toll to 51,806.

