Not just Maharashtra, 7 other states see surge in COVID cases

Updated : February 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST

While Maharashtra has seen an 81 percent surge over the previous week, Madhya Pradesh posted a 43 percent rise.
Other states that have seen moderate spike are Karnataka (4.6 percent) and Gujarat (4 percent), but have logged a considerably high number of cases.
On Monday, only 77 fatalities were recorded across the country, which is the lowest single-day toll since May 3, 2020.
