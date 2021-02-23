Not just Maharashtra, 7 other states see surge in COVID cases Updated : February 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST While Maharashtra has seen an 81 percent surge over the previous week, Madhya Pradesh posted a 43 percent rise. Other states that have seen moderate spike are Karnataka (4.6 percent) and Gujarat (4 percent), but have logged a considerably high number of cases. On Monday, only 77 fatalities were recorded across the country, which is the lowest single-day toll since May 3, 2020. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply