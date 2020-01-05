#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Not just in Kota, over 100 infants died in two Jodhpur hospitals: report

Updated : January 05, 2020 03:21 PM IST

Over 100 infants died in two government hospitals in Jodhpur in December last year, a report has found amid growing outrage over infant deaths in a Kota hospital.
While a total of 146 children died in Umaid and MDM hospitals in Jodhpur in December, 102 deaths were reported in the Neo natal intensive care unit.
The figures of infant deaths in Jodhpur were given in a report prepared by the SN Medical College in the light of casualties in Kota's J K Lon Hospital.
