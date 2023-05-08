Not going to look at US when it comes to merger & acquisitions: Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharma which declared its fourth quarter earnings recently says US performance continues to be weak. Overall, in the quarter gone by, performance was marginally better than estimates. Revenue was flat year on year at Rs 1,407 crore versus estimated decline of 4 percent, while margins stood at 15 percent and better than estimated 14.7 percent. Net profit stood at Rs 153 crore, but is not comparable year on year due to a tax writeback of Rs 36 crore in fourth quarter

The company wrote off Rs 1,150 crore of capital work in progress related to US focused manufacturing facilities. The capital work in progress did not reflect in reported profit and loss as an equivalent amount was withdrawn from general reserve. Analysts says an overhang of gross capital misallocation stays over management.

Sales in the US markets at $43 million contributed 28 percent of overall revenues. However, sales from Indian market grew 9 percent year on year to Rs 490 crore.

Pranav Amin, Alembic pharma, in its interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Monday said the three new facilities that the company is setting up saw a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that no more write-offs are expected on account of these three new plants. The three new plants have received US FDA approval.

Furthermore, Amin says third quarter was better in US aided by shortages and the cold and flu season. He adds that pricing pressure remains in the US market, although US business volumes have grown 15 percent in financial year 2022-23. The US FDA has increased its inspection, while there continues to be some disruption and shortage in US market. The company expects at least $300 million of US sales in the next 2 -3 years.

The company is not looking at US for mergers and acquisitions and for financial 2023-24, flat margins are expected. The stock is trading 1.3 percent higher at 11:30 am on Monday.