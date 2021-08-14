Not all vaccines for CSR activity, say corporates in Tamil Nadu while clarifying procurement targets

A week since Tamil Nadu said it was on track to achieving a million vaccine jabs through doses procured via the CSR route, indications are rife that this target may take longer to hit. The reason: while the private sector is buying vaccine doses utilizing CSR funds, it is also buying several thousand doses in order to vaccinate its own employees and their families.

The one million procurement commitment that the state government refers to includes both these procurements. The latter, a Ministry of Corporate Affairs circular clarifies, cannot be considered part of corporate social responsibility or CSR.

“These companies want to see that their employees and their families are inoculated. The next measure is to go vaccinate communities nearby,” said S Chandrakumar, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Tamil Nadu.

“The minimum target of 1 million that we are looking at comprises all this put together,” Chandrakumar clarified, “Around 250,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the week before, and this is an ongoing process.”

Last week, Tamil Nadu’s health secretary, J Radhakrishnan told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat the state was “on track” to administering a million vaccine doses through private companies who have procured vaccine doses via the CSR route. “We have a commitment of a million doses,” he said.

CNBC-TV18 now learns that a total of 200,000 vaccine doses have been procured and administered purely through CSR funds, ever since the Tamil Nadu Government began CSR-driven vaccination a fortnight ago.

While the likes of Daimler, Saint Gobain, Danfoss and CavinKare contributed an initial sum of Rs 2.2 crore to procure 36,000 vaccines, Ola Electric, Tata Electronics, TAFE and Titan — and other smaller companies — have coughed up an additional Rs 12 crore to procure the remainder of the doses.

Even if procurements get a shot in the arm and see a spike, the pace of vaccination may not increase owing to logistical issues that exist surrounding vaccine delivery.

“Our challenge is logistics. We are talking about 3,000 vaccine points. So, we have to ensure that the supplies are provided on time,” said Radhakrishnan, “Having said that, we expect more than the assured supply from the Government of India, in the coming months.”

What will continue to encourage the state though, is the steady pick-up in the number of vaccine jabs per week. Since CSR-driven vaccination has begun, Tamil Nadu has administered 19.19 and 19.55 lakh doses per week — considerably higher than June’s average of 15.56 lakh doses per week.