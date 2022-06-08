Norovirus detected in Kerala: All you need to know about its symptoms, treatment, and prevention

After the Kerala government confirmed two cases of norovirus infection in two lower primary school students in Thiruvananthapuram on June 5, state health minister Veena George warned that the virus is highly contagious and emphasised the need to be vigilant.

"Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment, but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness," George told news agency PTI.

As per officials, the students got food poisoning after consuming mid-day meals served at the school. The virus that is similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus spreads through contaminated water and food.

Last year, Kerala had reported norovirus cases in the Wayanad district. As per a TOI report, the outbreak affected 76 people at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode. The water sources of the college were chlorinated after the college suspected students of catching the virus from a local fast-food centre.

Towards the end of last year, Kerala witnessed close to 1000 cases of acute diarrhoea.

What is the norovirus?

Norovirus is an extremely contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can infect people of all ages. It is also called the "winter vomiting bug" or stomach flu or stomach bug, however, it is not related to other viruses that cause the flu.

The virus has a short incubation period of just 24-48 hours, but it can also take 1-2 days to take effect after exposure. The patients experience stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea post infection. Most patients recover completely without any medical treatment within 1-3 days. However, some need urgent medical care as the resulting dehydration is a greater risk. The elderly, infants and people with pre-existing medical conditions and comorbidities are at risk of dehydration.

How does it spread?

The virus spreads through contaminated water and the tiny particles of the faeces and vomit of infected individuals. The microscopic viral particles can contaminate food, water, and surfaces. The norovirus is extremely contagious because only a tiny number of particles are needed to infect an individual.

The disease is animal-borne, and it spreads to humans through water or food that has been contaminated by the infected animal’s faeces. This can be through contact or other vectors like houseflies and cockroaches.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an infected individual may shed billions of viral particles over the course of their illness. Even though the illness only lasts a few days, individuals can still spread viral particles for weeks afterwards.

The virus usually spreads in close confines like hospitals, nursing homes, child-care centres, and schools. Places where it is easier for infected individuals to cross-contaminate water and food are at higher risk. Much like other viral diseases, some individuals may be asymptomatic after being infected by the virus. However, they can still infect others.

Symptoms

Diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain are common symptoms of the disease while fever, body ache and headaches are also seen sometimes.

Due to the loss of fluids, some patients may quickly become dehydrated. Some common symptoms of dehydration are feeling thirsty, dark yellow and strong-smelling pee, feeling dizzy or lightheadedness, feeling tired, having a dry mouth, lips and eyes, peeing fewer than four times a day and in a small volume. If a patient is suspected of being dehydrated then adequate fluid intake over a long period of time must be ensured along with a steady supply of electrolytes.

Severe symptoms of dehydration include urinating small amounts of dark-coloured urine, or not urinating, severe diarrhoea or vomiting, and muscle cramps. In such cases, immediate medical assistance should be sought as severe and even moderate dehydration can lead to seizures, permanent brain damage, and even death.

Treatment

There is no specific medicine to treat norovirus infection. However, patients should increase their fluid intake in the form of soups, juices, oral rehydration solutions, electrolytes and water to stave off dehydration. Most patients are able to recover within 72 hours from the onset of their symptoms, but patients must be careful to not spread the disease to other individuals since they can still shed viral particles even after they have recovered.

Prevention

Proper hygiene is essential to prevent an infection. Washing your hands with soap before eating or handling food, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and maintaining proper hygiene when sick can stop the spread of the disease. Ensuring that infected individuals stay apart from individuals who are at risk of falling severely sick is also advised.