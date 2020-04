“My mother needs dialysis twice a week and we were not been able to get even one in 7 days," said 35-year-old Iqbal*, a daily wage worker, narrating his ordeal over the last week.

"She was in terrible shape and couldn’t even stand. But still I was taking her around from one hospital to the other hoping one of them would agree,” he said.

A struggle for 7 days. Refusal by four leading hospitals on reaching there, multiple other refusals from other hospitals contacted over phone. Emergency references. Loans totalling Rs 7000 to meet the expenses. It took all this for Iqbal to eventually find a dialysis centre in the heart of Delhi, for his 62 year-old ailing mother Shabnam*.

Shabnam suffers from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). As her kidneys have collapsed, she needs to undergo the process of dialysis twice a week to flush toxins out of her system. Any delay or disruption in the schedule increases risks of complication.

“It has been the most harrowing experience for us in the 10 days,” Iqbal told CNBC-TV18 over phone.

Finally, CRIBS centre in Shaheen Bagh agreed to admit Shabnam at subsidised rates. Even then the cost of one dialysis procedure is more than double. From earlier spending just Rs1000 per session for travel, tests and heparin injections, in the last 1 week, Iqbal has had to spend a total of Rs7000 for three quick dialysis sessions.

Dialysis is a recurring expense and increase in prices is a major challenge for patient families like that of Shabnam.

This family of daily-wagers residing in Wazirabad had been seeking dialysis services for Shabnam in Delhi’s Moolchand Hospital under the quota for people from economically weaker sections. However, the hospital has closed operations since 5 COVID-19 cases were traced to its dialysis ward. On April 10, the hospital informed its dialysis patients over phone that they would have to look for alternatives.

That set off a frantic search for a dialysis centre that could do the process free or at subsidised cost. From Max Hospital to Sanjeevani Hospital, Anjuman Medical Centre to AIIMS Delhi, Iqbal approached them all.

Some did not have free machines and others were too expensive.

“AIIMS asked us to wait 2.5 hours and then gave us a list of dialysis centres where we could go. I called many hospitals from that list, but most were full.”

As most large hospitals have been converted to COVID care centres and isolation wards, non-COVID care has been affected, particularly dialysis services. With fewer dialysis centres taking on the load in the national capital, reports of dialysis patients struggling to find alternatives are aplenty. The situation is dire across the country, more so in cities worst affected by COVID19.

Dr Vivekanand Jha, President of the International Society of Nephrology said India anyway has just one-tenth the capacity of dialysis units that it actually requires. There are just about 5000 dialysis centres for an estimated 1,00,000 patients who need dialysis. Dialysis is required on a weekly basis by each patient, twice or thrice.

“In practice, finding an alternative site is easier said than done. Some centres are just over-burdened. Many others have increased prices for dialysis to account for higher cost of PPEs, among others. It may not be affordable for all,” Dr Jha said.

Some dialysis centres like Moolchand shutting down due to COVID contamination has added to the burden.

Few hospitals that Iqbal approached were seeking a COVID-19 negative test report before they would admit Shabnam, considering she was earlier visiting Moolchand Hospital. “Max hospital and one more private hospital asked us to get COVID test report. I do not have Rs4500 for a test, I am barely managing to arrange money through friends and neighbours to get my mother her dialysis sessions.”

Some doctors who CNBC TV18 spoke to highlighted that it’s the fear of bringing in an asymptomatic patient into the dialysis centre that hospitals are asking for COVID negative report. “If we get infected, we will not be able to offer dialysis to any patient,” one doctor in a Delhi private hospital said.

The Delhi government on April 16 had issued an order that COVID-19 negative reports were not necessary for a patient going for emergency treatment in nursing homes and private hospitals in the city. The order had warned health providers of strict action if they insisted on such a report.

Iqbal who works at a book binding shop earns Rs300-400 daily. But since the lockdown, work stopped, and so did the wages. “There is one community kitchen that is distributing food in our area. Our family of 6 is surviving on the food they give. We have no ration and very little money.”

Iqbal said he is waiting for Moolchand to resume operations. “CRIBS centre is a 35 kilometres journey to and fro and is getting too expensive to travel. But right now, we don’t have a choice.”