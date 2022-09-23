Non-communicable diseases responsible for 66 percent deaths in India: WHO

By CNBCTV18.com

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart attacks, stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes are responsible for 66 percent of all deaths in India in 2019, reveals a new study from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a new report titled ‘Invisible numbers – the true scale of non-communicable diseases’, the top health body said that 60.46 lakh people died from NCDs in India in 2019. The report added that there was a staggering 22 percent chance of death between the ages of 30 and 70 just from NCDs.

Of the over 60 lakh deaths in the country in 2019, 25.66 lakh deaths were from cardiovascular diseases, 11.46 lakh deaths from chronic respiratory diseases, 9.20 lakh deaths from cancer and 3.49 lakh deaths from diabetes.

Non-communicable diseases are those health conditions which are caused by acute infections but instead are long-term health complications that arise out of genetic predisposition, physiological aspects, as well as environmental and behavioural factors. NCDs create a need for long-term management and treatment in order to be completely treated. Heart conditions, diabetes, asthma, cancer and stroke are just some of the commonly occurring NCDs.

While these diseases are often associated with older individuals, they can affect people across all age groups. The WHO report stated that over 17 million deaths occur before the age of 70 years due to NCDs. A significant portion of the deaths caused by NCDs is preventable with timely intervention. The report also said that 86 percent of the diseases from different cardiovascular conditions could have been prevented or delayed.

Nearly half the deaths from cancer could have also been prevented or delayed through changes that reduce lifestyle risks and 70 percent of deaths related to respiratory issues could have been prevented as well.

“The data paints a clear picture. The problem is that the world isn’t looking at it,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO added.

The majority of the global burden of NCDs and deaths from NCDs come from low- and middle-income countries. The number of NCDs has been steadily growing over the past years due to increasingly unhealthy lifestyles, physical inactivity and consumption of substances like alcohol and tobacco. The lack of proper preventive and treatment infrastructure means that the increasing number of households caring for someone suffering from NCDs also comes under financial pressure, further exacerbating the risks of poverty.

“To lessen the impact of NCDs on individuals and society, a comprehensive approach is needed requiring all sectors, including health, finance, transport, education, agriculture, planning and others, to collaborate to reduce the risks associated with NCDs, and to promote interventions to prevent and control them,” the report added.