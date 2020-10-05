  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Nobel Prize 2020: Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M. Rice get medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery

Updated : October 05, 2020 03:33 PM IST

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.
Last year, British scientist Peter Ratcliffe and Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza received the award for discovering details of how the body's cells sense and react to low oxygen levels.
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1,118,000), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
Nobel Prize 2020: Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M. Rice get medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Vedanta Q1FY21 profit falls 23% to Rs 1,033 crore as lockdown hits demand

Vedanta Q1FY21 profit falls 23% to Rs 1,033 crore as lockdown hits demand

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement