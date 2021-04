Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that no vaccination will be conducted in the city for the next three days (April 30-May 2) due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Owing to non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt CVC for the next 3 days (30 Apr-2 May),” said BMC.

The BMC added that all efforts are being made to resume the drive.

#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate Owing to non-availability of vaccine stock, no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt CVC for the next 3 days (30 Apr-2 May) All efforts are being made to make more stock available & resume the drive We urge Mumbaikars to cooperate with BMC https://t.co/sqqp1m7daE — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 29, 2021

Long lines were seen outside vaccination centres in the city on Thursday with the doses in short supply. Though the vaccination for those above 45 years of age begins at 12 noon, at several centres people queue up from as early as six in the morning.

Earlier today, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that that vaccination for the new age group (18-44) "will start only after enough vaccines are made available and not exactly on 1st May."

Those who have taken their first dose are "reasonably protected" and should not panic if there is a slight delay in getting the second dose, Bhide said, asking people to take precautionary measures such as double masking and social distancing.