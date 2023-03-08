No Smoking Day: Most common side effects and health risks

No Smoking Day is significant because smoking and tobacco use are major public health issues worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide.

No Smoking Day is an annual health awareness day observed on the second Wednesday of March. This year, No Smoking Day falls on March 8. The day aims to encourage people to quit smoking and raise awareness about its harmful effects on their health. On this day smokers are encouraged to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The most common side effects of smoking include:

Cancer:

Smoking is one of the leading causes of various cancers, including lung, throat, mouth, bladder, and kidney.

Heart disease: Smoking can cause the narrowing of blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart-related diseases.

Respiratory diseases: Smoking can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other respiratory illnesses.

Dental problems: Smoking can cause yellowing of teeth, gum disease, and tooth loss.

Fertility problems: Smoking can cause fertility problems in both men and women and can also increase the risk of miscarriage and stillbirths as the practice increases the risk of pregnancy complications.

Immune System: Smoking has also been linked to immune system diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and more.

History

Smoking has been around for centuries and was initially used for medicinal purposes. However, it was not until the 20th century that it became a widespread habit. The harmful effects of smoking were not initially known, and it was only in the mid-20th century that research revealed the connection between smoking and various illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and lung diseases. Since then, numerous campaigns have been launched to encourage people to quit smoking and raise awareness about its harmful effects.

Significance

No Smoking Day is significant because smoking and tobacco use are major public health issues worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco is the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide. Smoking kills approximately 8 million people each year. It is one of the most prevalent ways that tobacco is consumed across the world.