COVID 3rd wave: No scientific evidence that children will be affected disproportionately, says Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

Doctors have refuted reports of any COVID-19 wave affecting children disproportionately. They have also asked the government to immediately counter such misinformation.

"There is no scientific evidence that any wave would affect children disproportionately," said epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya in a panel discussion on CNBC-TV18.

The remarks came after a committee of experts, constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), said that children will have a similar risk as adults since paediatric facilities, doctors, and equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected.

Lahariya added that the issue of children's vaccination in India has been influenced by misinformation. "We need to learn from earlier mistakes. Priority should be given to vulnerable groups in a graded manner age-wise. Children do not need to take vaccine shot to go to school," he said.

Adding to the discussion, Dr Naveen Thacker, President-Elect International Pediatric Association said, "The best way to protect kids is to protect adults. Older children and those with co-morbidities will be prioritised if there's a vaccine approved for kids."

The expert panel by NIDM under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace.

The report said there isn't sufficient data to back widespread fears that children will be hit more severely in the anticipated third wave of the pandemic . However, as the virus continues to evolve, this is going to be a major challenge for children as there is no approved vaccine for children in India yet (first week of August).