Renowned virologist Gagandeep Kang on Friday said that there is no need for Indians to fret about COVID-19 as India has an excellent hybrid immunity edge, unlike China.

Kang claims that China did not suffer from the virus for 3 years because of a strict zero-COVID policy whereas India had a well-vaccinated demographic and a well-infected population.

She continued by explaining the COVID situation in China, claiming that it is bad for the nation and that this was something that was anticipated when the country opted to enter zero COVID.

"In China, we are talking about a much, much, much larger population. We are talking about a population that received two doses of vaccines some time ago and has not really experienced the virus for the last three years. This makes them particularly vulnerable when things open up," Kang said.

"So it is not a good time for China. There is a lot that needs to be done for them to mitigate what is happening in their country," she said.

The virologist opined that over 90 percent of adults in the population have had vaccinations. Overall, Indians have relatively excellent hydrated immunity, which is seen in the low number of infections that have routinely been witnessed over the previous few months.

She said, "Nothing has changed in the last week or the last month. We do not have any new variants in India."

Kang said t he variants that are circulating now in India, are also being seen in many other parts of the world. There is nothing that has emerged that has a more severe disease.

"Delta is the worst we have seen. We lived through Delta. What we are dealing with now is some variants of Omicron," Kang continued.

The worry for China is that China has not seen infections before. As a result, because they lack India's hybrid immunity, their people are more likely to experience severe infection, she added.

Watch the video for more