No quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians returning to Saudi Arabia

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The announcement comes with a rider that an individual will have to take both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

In a huge relief for Indians who are planning to return to Saudi Arabia after visiting India will not be asked to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, said UAE authorities. The announcement comes with a rider that an individual will have to take both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.
"Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without the need for quarantine in a third country," said the Embassy of India in Riyadh.
On August 22, authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.
"The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on the website for the latest regulations," Etihad Help tweeted.
Travel regulations to and from the UAE have frequently changed in recent weeks considering the developing COVID-19 situation. On April 22, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced that its flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days.
On August 5, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from India. On August 10, the UAE's flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry.
With inputs from PTI
