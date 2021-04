Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the national capital. He said that COVID-19 cannot be controlled via a lockdown. "COVID appropriate behaviour is the only method through which pandemic can be controlled," Jain said.

His comments come at a time when India recorded over 1 lakh cases, an all-time single-day high. Delhi, which is witnessing a fourth wave of COVID-19, recorded over 4,000 new cases on April 4.

Random testing is being done at a fast pace in Delhi. We are doing more than 80,000 tests daily. There were 86,899 tests done yesterday. We are doing 5 times more tests in Delhi than that of the national average: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo) pic.twitter.com/PRkzMHXGcH — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

The Arvind Kejriwal government is focusing on micro-containment zones and COVID-19 reserved bed capacity to be increased within a week in Delhi. "Will reserve more bed capacity in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment," Jain added.

Delhi will keep its vaccination centres open 24 hours, according to an official order, which said that one-third of vaccination sites in all Delhi government hospitals will function from 9 pm to 9 am.

The government said, "To accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the COVID vaccination centres should be further increased."

Just before Holi, Jain had said that the AAP government will not opt for a lockdown anytime soon. He pointed out that lockdown was tried earlier by the government, but with not much success. "Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle, a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the coronavirus, but this did not happen. So, for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain said at the time.