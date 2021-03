Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no plans to impose additional restrictions in Mumbai including any plans of any night curfew as of now, said the civic body's chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday. The BMC Commissioner further said that the current COVID restrictions will continue and urged citizens to follow the appropriate COVID behavior.

Late last month, he had informed that the Maharashtra government does not want a lockdown at all despite the back of rising COVID cases in the state.

Chahal had said that the corporation was not planning a single new restriction but it will ensure strict adherence to current restrictions.

Meanwhile, after reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health Department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.