No paracetamol, painkillers needed after getting Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

No paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday. "We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” Bharat Biotech said in a Twitter post.

Through the clinical trials spanning about 30,000 individuals, approximately 10 to 20 percent have reported side effects and most of them were mild, resolved within one or two days, and did not require any medication, the company further said. Medication is recommended only after consultation with a physician, the vaccine maker said.

Paracetamol was recommended along with other COVID-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin, it added.

