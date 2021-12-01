No Omircron case in Maharashtra, says BMC Commissioner; adds 74% eligible Mumbai population double vaccinated

BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Chahal has said that there is no case of the Omicron COVID variant in Maharashtra and strigent checks and balances were being put to ensure that there is no spike in cases.

Chahal further elaborated a passenger in Mumbai was found COVID positive from South Africa and that sample has gone for testing.

"Till now, there is no reported case of this variant anywhere in Maharashtra at least to my knowledge," said Chahal.

At least 1,000 travellers landed in Mumbai in the last fortnight from African countries, according to BMC. Swab samples were collected of at least 100 travellers out of the 466 whose list was received so far, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as per a PTI report.

The BMC Commissioner also said that Mumbai has completed 74 percent double vaccination to date.

Keeping guards up

Passengers from the "at-risk" countries will be sent to institutional quarantine as per the BMC Commissioner. Additionally, RT-PCR tests will be done on the 2, 4 & 7th days for people in institutional quarantine.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has put in place all necessary measures to implement the health ministry's latest COVID19 guidelines on international passengers arriving in India, the private airport operator said on Wednesday. This follows the World Health Organization's announcement that Omicron (B.1.1.529) has been classified as a COVID19 Variant of Concern, it said.

The BMC has mandated all domestic passengers landing at the city airport to carry a negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours. In a circular, it has asked the Mumbai airport operator to communicate this new rule to all the domestic airlines.

"The Mumbai Airport operator to communicate to all domestic Airlines that they shall not board, ordinarily, any passenger for landing in Mumbai without RTPCR test with negative result taken within 72 hours of departure," the directive stated.

