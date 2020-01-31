No, Madurai isn't making N-95 masks to battle the Coronavirus outbreak: CNBC-TV18 fact-check
Updated : January 31, 2020 04:33 PM IST
Some reports suggested that manufacturers of N-95 masks in Madurai had stepped up production, in the light of increasing demand.
"The N-95 mask is the most suitable to prevent contracting Coronavirus owing to the presence of four or five layers, which prevent the entry of microbes," said Abilash.
AM Mediwear says that it doesn’t plan to foray into manufacturing N-95 masks, nor add capacity in order to cater to the sudden spike in masks.
