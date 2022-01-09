No lockdown in Delhi if people wear masks, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there is no plan to impose a lockdown as of now in the national capital, and that there will be no need for it if people wear masks. He said the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. He appealed to the public to wear masks and not panic.

Rising COVID-19 cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. "There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

Comparing the current third wave with the second Covid wave in April-May 2021, the CM said that on May 7, 2021 there were 20,000 cases reported with 341 deaths but on Saturday Delhi witnessed same number of cases with only seven deaths. He, however, said that there should not be even a single death.

Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to further review the situation and discuss efforts to be taken.

The national capital has been seeing an uptick of daily cases in the last few days, mainly triggered by the Omicron variant of the infection.

With inputs from PTI