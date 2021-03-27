No lockdown in Delhi because the earlier one didn’t defeat coronavirus completely, says Delhi Health Minister

The Delhi government is not considering the possibility of another lockdown anytime soon. On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that lockdown was no solution because it “did not defeat coronavirus completely” earlier.

Jain added: We had tried it (lockdown) earlier, but with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle, a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the coronavirus, but this did not happen. So, for me, lockdown is no solution.”

The government will also take action against those celebrating Holi in public. Jain urged people to celebrate the festival of colours at home with family, and not to venture outside or organise public gatherings.

Jain added that the Delhi government was creating various teams to ensure that people didn’t violate rules related to restrictions on public gatherings on Holi. “Legal action would be taken against violators,” he said.

Jain said that the Delhi government was conducting 90,000 COVID-19 tests daily, which was “five times more than the country’s average”. “In Delhi, yesterday (March 26), there were 1,534 positive cases. The percentage of positive cases is 1.8. The positivity from the past 2-3 days has been 1.75 percent and the active cases have also increased. To stop this, we have increased the rate of testing with around 85,000-90,000 tests being conducted each day,” he said.

On hospital bed occupancy, he said that it was around 20 percent, with 80 percent beds being still unoccupied. “If required, we will definitely increase the number of beds. For instance, there are 500 beds in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, but the occupancy is only around 20-25. Hence, the number of beds available is sufficient. The rate of occupancy for ICU beds too is 20 percent.”

“Random testing is being done at the railway station and airport, said Jain, adding that as any “concrete reason for the rise of COVID-19 cases is not known, we will have to follow all safety measures. Wear masks in public places. If you have taken the vaccine shot, even then wearing a mask is mandatory.”

“Earlier in Delhi, the compliance was very good. So, the number of cases had reduced drastically. But since the past 10-15 days, compliance has decreased, for which we are trying to adopt strict measures. We are and appealing to the citizens to comply with the rules, the most important one being wearing masks in public places.”

He also added that a direct correlation can also be seen in the changing weather and the simultaneous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.