No lockdown in Delhi because the earlier one didn't defeat coronavirus completely, says Delhi Health Minister Updated : March 27, 2021 03:58 PM IST Satyendar Jain urges people to celebrate Holi at home with family, but no public gathering The Delhi Health Minister says the government will take action against those celebrating Holi in public Published : March 27, 2021 03:58 PM IST