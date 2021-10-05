No large gatherings, garba events in Maharashtra during Navratri; details here

Navratri or the much-awaited nine-day festival is around the corner, and the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for celebrations. Devotees will be allowed physical darshan at Navratri Mandals, according to the fresh guidelines.

The guidelines, issued on October 4, say that even though the second wave of COVID-19 has subsided, the threat is still looming, and therefore, large gatherings will not be a good idea. People have been advised to take necessary precautions while celebrating Navratri this year.

The government has restricted the height of idols to four feet for community mandals and two feet for household celebrations. Organisers have been asked to make necessary arrangements for online darshans of idols via cable networks, websites, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

The government has said that not more than five people would be allowed at a time in community mandals and there should be no crowding during aartis and bhajans. No food and beverages will be allowed in community pandals.

The circular has asked people not to organise garba, dandiya, or any other cultural activities this time. People should, instead, organise health camps, blood donation camps, awareness programs for the prevention of COVID-19 disease, dengue, malaria, etc., it added.

People have been asked to ensure that they do not organise any procession for home arrival as well. The traditional aarti should be performed at home instead of the immersion places. In addition to this, children and senior citizens have been advised to avoid such gatherings. The circular further stated that the same set of rules will be applicable for the Ravan Dahan event.