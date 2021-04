No intention to impose full lockdown in Maharashtra, says Health Minister Tope

As the COVID-19 cases in India's biggest state surge, its Health Minister says there is no intention to put a full lockdown in Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra doesn’t need a full lockdown as of yet, full lockdown is an option only if we run out of all our resources," Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

However, there are other restrictions in place in the state, he added. Maharashtra's weekend lockdown began on Friday night, amid protests from traders.

But according to the results of these restrictions, authorities will take a call in two days on whether to conduct 10th and 12th board exams online, offline or promote the students without exams.

He said that 75 percent of the total tests done in Maharashtra are via RT-PCR, while 90 percent of the tests done in Uttar Pradesh are via Rapid Antigens.

Highlighting the glaring problem of vaccine shortage, he said 70 out of 120 vaccination centres are shut on Saturday due to the shortage of vaccines.

Maharashtra is only getting 17.5 lakh vaccines according to the latest distribution note, Tope added. He further said that vaccine wastage in Maharashtra was half of the national average.