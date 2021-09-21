No indication of 3rd COVID-19 wave anywhere in Maharashtra, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there is no indication of a third wave of COVID-19 anywhere in Maharashtra. He added there could be a spike in the cases post-festive season and stressed the need to increase the pace of vaccination.

"I do not think we will immediately see any third wave in Maharashtra. There could be a spike in COVID-19 cases post-festive season," Tope said.

Tope said that the state is administering 13-14 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses daily and the government is targetting to administer 15-20 lakh doses each day.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 2,583 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9, and 28 fatalities while 3,836 patients recovered, a state health department official said. The tally of infections stood at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases, the official said.

The state's case recovery rate rose to 97.18 percent while the fatality rate is at 2.12 percent, the official said.