Govt says no fixed timeline for COVID-19 vaccination drive completion

The Union Health Ministry on July 23 said that at present there is no fixed timeline as to when the COVID-19 vaccination drive would be completed in the country. However, adult beneficiaries are likely to be inoculated by December 2021, it said.

“In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of COVID-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2121,” said the Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written response to a question by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and TMC’s Mala Roy in Lok Sabha.

Pawar said it is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.

She said that a total of Rs 9725.15 crore has been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme including procurement of jabs and operational cost for inoculation. A total of 135 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to be available between August and December, she added.

On whether the government has taken note of a significant delay in entering into advance purchase agreements with vaccine manufacturers, which has adversely affected the pace of the vaccine rollout, the minister said, "There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have also been made to the manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them."