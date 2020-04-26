  • SENSEX
'No evidence' that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected, says WHO

Updated : April 26, 2020 10:53 AM IST

"no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection, said World Health Organisation.
WHO warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have recovered.
The practice could actually increase the risks of continued spread as people who have recovered may ignore advice, added the UN agency.
