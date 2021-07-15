No direct flights from India to Canada till July 21, flyers to test for COVID-19 in third country

Canada has suspended all direct flights from India till July 21, but those who wish to travel to the country will be required to book a flight via an 'indirect route', as per the latest advisory.

The 'indirect route' means that those travelling from India have to get themselves tested for COVID-19 in a third country before they enter Canada. As a policy, Canada does not accept the COVID-19 molecular test report from India.

The Canadian government’s latest guidelines say that any traveller who had tested positive earlier has to mandatorily furnish proof of a test for the COVID-19 between two weeks and three months prior to their departure from a third country. So, a traveller has to stay in a third country for at least 14 days, furnish the proof and then depart for Canada.

The advisory also informed passengers that some countries do not allow entry or transit of passengers arriving from India or those who have tested positive for the virus. Also, if one tests positive during transit, then the individual may be quarantined or deported.

India has asked the Canadian government to lift its ban on direct flights from New Delhi which has been in place since April. According to a report in Hindustan Times , India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria said this advisory has created hurdles for Indian students and Canadian passengers too.

"We have pointed out to the Canadian government about India’s dramatic recovery in battling the virus and the drop in cases," he said.