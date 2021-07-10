No devotees during Rath Yatra, negative COVID-19 test mandatory for chariot pullers

This year’s Rath Yatra festival would be organized without the participation of devotees to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The servitors will be allowed as chariot pullers only if they test negative for COVID-19. The Jagannath Temple administration has emphasized strict adherence to safety protocols for the festival on July 12.

“No devotees allowed during Rath Yatra. Chariot pullers who test RT-PCR negative and have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the yatra. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed,” Ajay Jena Administrator, Puri Jagannath Temple told ANI.

Jena also added that 3,000 servitors or 'sevayats' and 1,000 temple officials will be permitted to perform the rituals and RT-PCR tests are being conducted at four places in Puri.

The annual Rath Yatra festival was also celebrated in a similar way last year.

The Supreme Court on July 6 refused to interfere with Odisha government’s order restricting the Rath Yatra to Jagannath Temple in Puri under strict rules owing to the spread of the COVID-19. The top court was hearing a series of petitions seeking permission to hold Rath Yatras in Baripada, Sasang, Nilagiri and Kendrapara. All petitions were rejected.