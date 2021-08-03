No decision yet on opening Mumbai local trains for all, says state health minister

Even though the Maharashtra government has granted relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in many districts, the decision on opening Mumbai local trains for people has been put on hold. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will discuss the issue before a decision is being taken.

“We are not saying no, but the decision for relaxation in local trains has been put on hold. Many aspects are to be considered before taking a call. The Chief Minister will discuss it further,” said Tope.

The local trains are opened for people from essential services alone. The government had also introduced a QR code universal travel pass to ensure travellers do not use fake ID cards to board these trains.

Reports were also doing the rounds that the state government may allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel in local trains and BEST buses.