    No decision yet on opening Mumbai local trains for all, says state health minister

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The local trains are opened for people from essential services alone. The government had also introduced a QR code universal travel pass to ensure travellers do not use fake ID cards to board these trains.

    Even though the Maharashtra government has granted relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in many districts, the decision on opening Mumbai local trains for people has been put on hold. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will discuss the issue before a decision is being taken.
    “We are not saying no, but the decision for relaxation in local trains has been put on hold. Many aspects are to be considered before taking a call. The Chief Minister will discuss it further,” said Tope.
    Reports were also doing the rounds that the state government may allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel in local trains and BEST buses.
    On Monday, the Maharashtra government has granted the ease in COVID-19 curbs in many districts mainly for traders. The Mumbai civic body had decided to allow all shops to remain open till 10 pm on all days and okayed the resumption of shooting for films and television serials besides sports activities. The new guidelines were issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner IS Chahal on Monday night.
    Click here for the COVID-19 live updates
    View More