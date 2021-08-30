No Dahi Handi festival this Janmashtami in Maharashtra amid COVID-19

Maharashtra will not celebrate Dahi Handi festival this Janmashtami as the COVID-18 cases spike. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the health of citizens should be given priority during a pandemic.
Dahi Handi festival, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, involves communities hanging an earthen pot filled with dahi (yogurt) or other milk-based delicacies, at a convenient or difficult to reach height. Young men, boys, and girls form teams, make a human pyramid, and attempt to reach or break the pot. The festival enjoys a political patronisation in Maharashtra with various parties organising Dahi Handis and announcing a reward for Govindas, who break the pots.
Last week, Thackeray had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced various restrictions on the daily life of people. "These restrictions are for the welfare of people. Only a few people speak of protesting against these curbs. They should rather protest against coronavirus and not against the government," he had said.
State COVID-19 task force chief Dr Sanjay Oak had said physical distancing cannot be maintained during Dahi Handi celebrations as people come in close contact with each other while forming human pyramids. "Face masks are of no use if they get wet in water. The Delta plus variant is spreading fast. Even if one person is infected, the entire group runs the risk of catching the COVID-19 infection," he said.
