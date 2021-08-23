No Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra this year amid COVID-19; CM asks people to prioritise health

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday denied permission for the Dahi Handi festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to prioritise health and follow COVID-19 protocols.

The festival was scheduled for August 31, a day after Janmashtami

The decision was taken after various "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state government to allow them to celebrate the festival while keeping it small scale.

Also, the 10-day Ganesotsav will be a low-key affair similar to last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. No crowding will be allowed and COVID norms to be strictly followed.

Also, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleriahad warned that India should be patient when it comes to celebrating festivals, adding that no Indian state/UT has a high positivity rate, which is why restrictions should not be lifted for religious reasons.