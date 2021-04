Blood clots in the brain nerves are one of the most common reasons that lead to strokes in humans. Removing these clots from blood vessel is an extremely risky process that can lead to several side-effects. But as medical science has advanced, there is a new stream that helps get rid of the clots without surgery and patients feel no pain.

Called Interventional Radiology, this lesser-known medical branch helps treat critical illnesses like blood clots, tumours and blood vessel enlargement through targeted procedures. Treatment is done by reaching the affected organ by entering natural passages like blood vessels, liver ducts or urinary tracts.

Interventional Radiology is also used to treat varicose veins -- enlarged, swollen and twisting veins, often appearing blue or dark purple under human skin. Conditions like deep vein thrombosis -- a blood clot in a deep vein -- usually in the legs; peripheral artery disease where narrowed blood vessels reduce blood flow to the limbs, are also treated under Interventional Radiology. This painless method helps destroy deadly cancer tumours.

"Interventional radiology is now the fourth pillar of oncology. We inject a high dose of chemotherapy drug directly into the artery that supplies to the cancer tumour, precisely destroying only the tumour, with no damage to surrounding organs," said Dr Shivraj Ingole, Associate Professor and unit head of Interventional Radiology at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Shivraj Ingole with a patient (Image: CNBC-TV18)

Nausea, hair-loss and weight-loss -- some of the common side-effects seen in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy -- can be prevented via Interventional Radiology. However, only liver, kidney and lung tumours can be treated currently under this method and researchers are studying how this procedure can be used to kill all kinds of cancer.

According to the Indian Stroke Association, around 1.8 million people in India suffer from a stroke every year, which has risen by 100 percent in the past few decades. The morbidity and mortality rate is higher as patients are not brought for treatment within a narrow window available to save them.

"The patient needs to be brought [in for treatment] within four hours [of suffering a stroke] so as to dissolve the clot in brain blood vessel through IV Thrombolysis treatment and six to 16 hours through mechanical thrombectomy. But we only see 1 to 10 percent cases coming in time and therefore the clinical success rate is not very high," Dr Ingole added.

Removing blood clots from brain vessels in traditional medical practice can be extremely risky and is believed to be almost impossible as the brain is made up of billions of cells called neurons. Any minor error while removing a blood clot through surgery can cause permanent damage to the brain.

Mechanical Thrombectomy

"Earlier we used to dissolve the clot by using blood thinners, but that had higher chances of brain hemorrhage. Now we use a novel technique to either grab the clot or suck it with a dedicated device passing through a small puncture in the leg vessel," Dr Ingole highlighted.

Interventional Radiology is available at government medical colleges and hospitals and a few major private hospitals in Mumbai. But the cost of treatment at private centres is much higher than the negligible amount incurred at government facilities like at JJ Hospital. Understandably, private hospitals buy expensive machines and necessary devices and hence the cost of treatment is higher.

Removing a blood clot from the brain at private hospital through the mechanical thrombectomy procedure can cost between Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh, whereas at a government hospital it is almost nil.

Speaking about treatment at JJ Hospital, Dr Ingole shared, a 28-year-old farm wager from a remote region in Marathwada was being treated for a heart valve disease when she suffered a stroke. She was immediately rushed to the Interventional Radiology section and the clot was successfully removed, she recovered following further treatment.

"At present, patients are sent for interventional radiology when they aren't in the state to undergo surgery. Ideally, this method should be considered as the first option," argues Dr Ingole. But Interventional Radiology is not a substitute for surgery, it's a supportive method. Sometimes surgery is the best treatment of choice, he noted.

Ashok Narayan Kadam, a 75-year-old resident of Mumbai's Parel area had 99 percent blockage in both major vessels supplying blood to the brain. He had a history of recurrent brain stroke along with significant co-morbidities. He underwent a successful artery stenting on February 23 this year.

Another patient, Sushila Nathjogi (70) came to JJ Hospital with large aneurysm of the left internal brain artery. It's a condition where an artery's wall weakens and causes an abnormally large bulge. This bulge can rupture and cause internal bleeding which can be fatal. Sushila too had significant comorbidities when she underwent successful coiling of the aneurysm.

"This is a minimal invasive procedure and more suited for patients who cannot undergo a major surgery. We navigate a small tube into the brain aneurysm, the vessel which is weakened and ballooned. Then under image guidance we insert metallic coils to seal off the aneurysm. This virtually eliminates the possibility of future rupture. A patient typically stays in the hospital for only one day before being discharged," explained Dr Ingole.

Aneurysm Coiling

A similar procedure, if done at a private hospital, can cost over Rs 15 lakh because of the expensive hardware required such as the coils. Just one coil costs approximately Rs 70,000 and the number of coils needed depends on the size of the aneurysm. Thanks to social schemes, this procedure is almost free at government hospitals, Dr Ingole said.

Traditional surgery of a similar aneurysm involves significant mortality because of higher chances of damage to areas surrounding the brain.

According to data gathered from JJ Hospital, less than 10 stroke patients come for neuro interventional radiology treatment every month within the narrow window period. Of these 10 cases, six to seven patients recover fully. Moreover, for Deep Vein Thrombosis, where the window for treatment is as long as up to four weeks, 20 to 25 patients are successfully treated in a month.

"For varicose vein condition, which is very common among Mumbaikars due to prolonged standing in local trains etc, 20-22 patients are treated successfully per month at a minimal cost Rs 20,000 as compared to at least Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh at private hospitals," Dr Ingole said.

Varicose veins Treatment