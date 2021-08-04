No COVID vaccination at govt centers in Mumbai today due to lack of vials, says BMC

There will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centers in Mumbai today due to a lack of vials, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC tweeted, "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed tomorrow (August 4, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules."

In the past, the inoculation drive was suspended several times due to a lack of vaccines.

There are 399 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 98 private facilities.