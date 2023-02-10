From February 13, travellers from China, five other countries not required to furnish pre-departure Covid test

India continues to witness a declining trajectory of coronavirus cases, with less than 100 new cases a day being reported.

From February 13, travellers visiting India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand won't need to submit a pre-departure Covid test report or upload a self-health statement to the "Air Suvidha" portal.

According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the government made this choice since COVID-19 instances have been declining steadily and significantly in these countries over the past four weeks.

In a letter sent to his counterpart in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, Bhushan on Thursday said his ministry is updating its 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' in view of the decline in coronavirus cases.

Further, according to the World Health Organisation's latest situational update on COVID-19, a decline of 89 percent in the number of newly confirmed cases in the past 28 days has been noted globally as compared to 28 days prior to that, he said. India continues to witness a declining trajectory of coronavirus cases, with less than 100 new cases a day being reported.

"In view of the above, this ministry is updating its 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', and dropping the existing requirements of pre-departure COVID-19 testing and uploading of Self-Health Declaration on the Ministry of Civil Aviation's 'Air Suvidha' portal applicable for international travellers coming from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan," the letter said.

The current practise of randomly testing two percent of travellers, regardless of their place of origin upon arrival in India, must continue in order to track infections caused by mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 among overseas visitors to India.

The Ministry of Health has been periodically updating "Guidelines for International Arrivals" as part of its proactive yet graded public health response to COVID-19 management.

Singapore will also scrap all COVID-19 border safety measures from next Monday when the country steps down its disease alert to its lowest level.

This is due to the improving pandemic situation globally and the low impact of imported cases on Singapore's healthcare capacity said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

Additionally, Singapore will step down its disease alert to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started three years ago, with face masks no longer mandatory on local public transport as well as at some healthcare and residential care settings from Monday.

(With PTI inputs)