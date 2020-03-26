No! Coronavirus does not spread through flies

The central government on Thursday clarified that coronavirus does not spread through flies.

The government was clarifying on a question regarding a tweet from veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan which suggested that coronavirus can also spread through flies.

"I have not seen this tweet. Because I have been involved in other preparations. If there is such a tweet then technically I can tell you that this is an infectious disease and it does not spread through flies," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare said.

The government and ICMR have been repeatedly asking people to not believe the rumours floating on social media regarding possible cures and preventive strategies for coronavirus.

Coronavirus or Covid-19 first emerged in the Chinese region of Wuhan and has now spread to over 160 countries.

In India, there are a total of 649 positive cases of coronavirus as of 10:15 am of March 26. This includes 13 deaths and 42 cured or discharged cases.

Today, the government also informed that a total of 25 private labs have been approved for testing of coronavirus patients in India and these labs have a network of over 20,000 collection centres.