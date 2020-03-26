  • SENSEX
No! Coronavirus does not spread through flies

Updated : March 26, 2020 10:29 PM IST

The government was clarifying on a question regarding a tweet from veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan which suggested that coronavirus can also spread through flies.
The government and ICMR have been repeatedly asking people to not believe the rumours floating on social media regarding possible cures and preventive strategies for coronavirus.
Coronavirus or Covid-19 first emerged in the Chinese region of Wuhan and has now spread to over 160 countries.
