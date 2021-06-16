No calf serum in Covaxin final product, clarifies health ministry

The Union health ministry has dismissed social media posts that claimed India’s indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, contained newborn calf’s serum as "twisted" and misrepresented "facts."

"No calf serum is used in the final vaccine formulation," the ministry clarified.

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi had tweeted on June 15 a Right to Information (RTI) document, claiming Covaxin contained the serum of a newborn calf.

“There have been some social media posts regarding the composition of the Covaxin where it has been suggested that it contains newborn calf’s serum. (The) facts have been twisted and misrepresented in these post,” the health ministry said.

The ministry clarified that the new-born calf’s serum was used only for the preparation/growth of vero cells, required for the production of vaccines. “Different kinds of serum of bovine and other animals are standard enrichment ingredient used globally for vero cell growth. The technique has been used for polio, influenza and rabies vaccines as well,” said the ministry.

After their growth, the ministry explained, the vero cells were washed with water or chemicals -- technically the procedure is known as buffer -- many times to remove the calf serum. “Thereafter the vero cells are infected with coronavirus for viral growth,” the release said.

It further said the vero cells are completely destroyed in the procedure. "Thereafter, this grown virus is also killed (inactivated) and purified, after which it is used to create the final vaccine. Hence the final vaccine does not contain new-born calf serum at all," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reiterated.

Following the RTI query by one Vikas Patni, Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech had replied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation that the "newborn calf serum is used in the revival process of vero cells."

Experts echoed the clarification and said newborn calf serum is used by all viral vaccine makers as a standard practice. "But the final vaccine will not have the presence of any calf sera. In other words, it is not used to make vaccines, but as an agent to grow the cell, which is later purified before the introduction of a virus into it. This is where the virus multiplies," Business Today quoted an expert as saying.