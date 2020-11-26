Healthcare No benefit seen from plasma treatment in severe COVID-19; virus may hurt male fertility Updated : November 26, 2020 10:39 AM IST Researchers randomly assigned 333 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia to receive convalescent plasma or a placebo. After 30 days, they saw no significant differences in patients’ symptoms or health. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.