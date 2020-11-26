Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

No benefit seen from plasma treatment in severe COVID-19; virus may hurt male fertility

Updated : November 26, 2020 10:39 AM IST

Researchers randomly assigned 333 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia to receive convalescent plasma or a placebo.
After 30 days, they saw no significant differences in patients’ symptoms or health.
No benefit seen from plasma treatment in severe COVID-19; virus may hurt male fertility

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Plum raises $4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Plum raises $4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Closing Bell: Market slips 1.5% lower on profit booking, Nifty ends below 12,900; Kotak Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Closing Bell: Market slips 1.5% lower on profit booking, Nifty ends below 12,900; Kotak Bank, Axis Bank top losers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs to end 1.5% lower; financials drag

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty fall from record highs to end 1.5% lower; financials drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement