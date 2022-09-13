National List of Essential Medicines 2022 launched — Bleaching powder out, Nicotine replacement therapy in

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The list of medicines in NLEM 2022 mentions a total of 384 medicines. Other than this, there are "Medicines Added Therapeutic category wise in NLEM 2022". Around 34 medicines were added to NLEM 2022. Also, as many as 26 medicines were deleted from NLEM 2015.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, September 13, launched the National List of Essential Medicines 2022. This year's list features a total of 384 medicines across 27 categories.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said: "Several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs will become more affordable and reduce patients’ out-of-pocket expenditure."

Released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022. It comprises 384 drugs across 27 categories.Several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs will become more affordable & reduce patients’ out-of-pocket expenditure. pic.twitter.com/yz0Fx8er78— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 13, 2022

The list mentions cardiovascular medicines, medicines used in anaesthesia and neurological disorders, anti-infective medicines, ear, nose, throat and gastrointestinal medicines, hormones, other endocrine medicines and contraceptives, among others.

The medicines include nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), oral rehydration salts, Paracetamol, Ribavirin, Streptomycin, Lorazepam and Ivermectin.

Other than this, there are "Medicines Added Therapeutic category wise in NLEM 2022". Ivermectin, Meropenem, Cefuroxime, Phenoxymethyl penicillin, Delamanid and Lenalidomide were among 34 medicines that were added to NLEM 2022.

Also, as many as 26 medicines were deleted from NLEM 2015. Bleaching Powder, Procarbazine, Rifabutin, Ranitidine and Sucralfate were among other medicines removed.

The government terms "essential medicines" as those that satisfy the priority healthcare needs of most of the population.

"The medicines in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) should be available at affordable costs and with assured quality. The medicines used in the various national health programmes, emerging and reemerging infections should be addressed in the list," it said in earlier releases.

Mandavia said: "India can achieve new heights of progress and prosperity only when its citizens are healthy."