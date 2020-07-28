  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Updated : July 28, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 percent during the lockdown in New Delhi (India), 40 percent in urban areas in China, 20 percent in Belgium and Germany, and 19-40 percent in different areas of the US
Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 million mark; Mumbai reports 700 new cases, the lowest in the last 100 days

Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 million mark; Mumbai reports 700 new cases, the lowest in the last 100 days

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain 2% post Q1FY21 earnings

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain 2% post Q1FY21 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement