Nine Covid deaths, over 1,000 cases reported in Maharashtra in 24 hours, highest of season

As many as nine deaths were reported in 24 hours in Maharashtra as of Wednesday, the highest one-day record in the state in the current surge of infections across the country, according to data put out by the ministry of health.

Besides the nine deaths, Maharashtra also reported 1,115 fresh Covid cases, according to the data. The single-day case count has crossed the 1,000-mark after a gap of seven months as the state had recorded 1,076 cases on September 8 last year.

Mumbai recorded 320 new cases and two fatalities, followed by 93 in Pune city that saw three deaths.

A total of 560 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the active case count in the state to 5,421.

Experts have noted that the fresh surge is driven by the XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, but they said that there was no need to panic as the current surge was set to peak in 10-12 days, after which it would begin to reduce.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

